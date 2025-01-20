10 New Movies in Theaters to watch this week: From Akshay Kumar-led Sky Force to Mark Wahlberg’s Flight Risk and more

2025 started with a burst of excitement, and the anticipation is high! This week, a variety of new movie releases will hit theaters in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and more. Wondering what new movies are releasing this week? Keep reading for a curated list of must-watch films, and get ready to secure your tickets for an action-packed week of cinema!

Movies in theaters this week

Movie Name Release Date Language Sky Force January 24, 2025 Hindi Flight Risk January 24, 2025 English Star Trek: Section 31 January 24, 2025 English Inheritance January 24, 2025 English Dominic and The Ladies Purse January 23, 2025 Malayalam Bottle Radha January 24, 2025 Tamil Dear Krishna January 24, 2025 Telugu Gandhi Tatha Chettu January 24, 2025 Telugu Rudra Garuda Purana January 24, 2025 Kannada Vallan January 24, 2025 Tamil

1. Sky Force (Hindi)

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur

Release Date: January 24, 2025

The trailer of Sky Force gave a glimpse into the story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike ever. It featured high-octane action and powerful dialogues, promising an engaging ride for the viewers.

2. Flight Risk (English)

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, Topher Grace

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Flight Risk is an upcoming action thriller directed by Mel Gibson, featuring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Dockery, and Topher Grace. The film follows a U.S. Marshal escorting a government witness to trial, only to discover that the pilot transporting them is a hitman sent to assassinate the informant.

3. Star Trek: Section 31 (English)

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Star Trek: Section 31 is an upcoming film featuring Michelle Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou from Star Trek: Discovery. In this narrative, Georgiou joins Section 31, a clandestine division of Starfleet tasked with safeguarding the United Federation of Planets.

4. Inheritance (English)

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Rhys Ifans, Ciara Baxendale, Kersti Brya

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Inheritance is an upcoming espionage thriller directed by Neil Burger featuring Phoebe Dynevor in the lead role. The film follows Maya, who uncovers her father's secret life as a spy, thrusting her into an international conspiracy.

The cast includes Rhys Ifans, Ciara Baxendale, Kersti Bryan, and Majd Eid. Notably, the film was shot using guerrilla filmmaking techniques on an iPhone, adding authenticity to its action sequences.

5. Dominic and The Ladies Purse (Malayalam)

Cast: Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, Lena, Sushmitha Bhatt, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Vineeth

Release Date: January 23, 2025

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is an upcoming Malayalam-language mystery thriller directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, marking his Malayalam directorial debut. The film stars Mammootty as Dominic, a former police officer turned private investigator, alongside Gokul Suresh, Lena, and Siddique.

The story follows Dominic as he delves into a complex case involving a missing purse, leading him into a web of intrigue and suspense

6. Bottle Radha (Tamil)

Cast: Guru Somasundaram, Sanchana Natrajan, John Vijay, and Maaran

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Bottle Radha is an upcoming Tamil-language drama directed by Dhinakaran Sivalingam and produced by Pa. Ranjith under Neelam Productions.

The film stars Guru Somasundaram as Radha, a man grappling with alcohol addiction. His life unravels when his wife enrolls him in a rehabilitation center without his consent, leading him to plan a desperate escape.

7. Dear Krishna (Telugu)

Cast: Mamitha Baiju, Avinash, Shanthi Krishna, Aishwarya Ullas, Akshay Krishnan

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Dear Krishna is an upcoming Telugu-language drama film inspired by a true story of divine intervention. The narrative centers on Akshay Krishnan, a student who experiences a miraculous event, highlighting themes of faith and the power of prayer.

The film features Akshay Krishnan and Ashwaria Ullas in lead roles, with music composed by Kaala Bhairava.

8. Gandhi Tatha Chettu (Telugu)

Cast: Bhanu Prakash Kothala, Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, Ananda Chakrapani, Nehal Anand Kumkuma, Rag Mayur

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Gandhi Tatha Chettu centers on a young girl named Gandhi, portrayed by Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, who embarks on a non-violent campaign to protect her grandfather's cherished tree from demolition. This narrative draws inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peaceful resistance.

9. Rudra Garuda Purana (Kannada)

Cast: Rishi, Ashwini Gowda, Shivaraj K R Pete, Ram Pavan, Priyanka Kumar, Avinash, K S Sridhar, Girish Shivanna, Vinod Alva, Giri, Jagappa, Prasanna Handrang

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Rudra Garuda Purana is an upcoming Kannada-language thriller directed by K.S. Nandeesh. The narrative draws inspiration from the real-life mystery of Pan Am Flight 914, which vanished in 1955 and reappeared decades later without explanation. The story is grounded in reality, focusing on the 17A Kaveri Express bus incident.

10. Vallan (Tamil)

Cast: VR Mani Seiyon, Tanya Hope, Hebah Patel, Kamal Kamaraj, Abirami Venkatachalam, Chandhini Tamilarasan, Thalaivasal Vijay, Jayakumar

Release Date: January 24, 2025

Vallan is an upcoming Tamil-language crime thriller directed by VR Mani Seiyon, featuring Sundar C as the lead. The film also stars Tanya Hope, Jayakumar, Kamal Kamaraju, Hebah Patel, Chandini Tamilarasan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Thalaivasal Vijay.

