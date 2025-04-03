L2 Empuraan Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal's action drama races towards No. 1 spot; grosses Rs 231 crore in 7 days

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and starring Mohanlal in the lead is performing extremely well at the box office. The political action drama is nowhere slowing anytime soon even after facing controversies.

L2 Empuraan continues its glorious run; closes 1st week at phenomenal Rs 231 crore

Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, L2 Empuraan is setting the box office bar so high that upcoming movies will struggle to match its glory. After opening with a smashing Rs 66.50 crore on Day 1, the movie wrapped its first weekend of 4 days at Rs 175.50 crore gross globally.

Further the Malayalam flick continues its glorious run and hits Rs 220 crore mark in just 6 days of release. As per estimates, the movie recorded another solid day at the box office today and closed its opening week at a historic figure of Rs 231 crore gross globally.

L2 Empuraan races towards the No.1 spot; eyes on Manjummel Boys’ lifetime

The Mohanlal starrer is currently the second highest grossing Malayalam movie of all time. It needs only Rs 12 crore more to topple the lifetime box office collection of Manjummel Boys and emerge as the new Industry Hit for the Malayalam industry.

For the unversed, the Soubin Shahir starrer much-loved survival drama had grossed around Rs 242 crore in its lifetime. Looking at the box office trends of Empuraan, it has the potential to even hit the Rs 250 crore mark globally.

L2 Empuraan re-censor version in cinemas now

The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has undergone 24 additional cuts after the controversy around the movie snowballed into a huge debate. The re-edited version of the film, certified by the regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is now playing in theatres.

