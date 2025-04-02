Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan's latest action entertainer nets Rs 9 crore; Targets to enter Rs 100 crore club

Sikandar has been a decent performer at the box office. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the recently released film is headlined by none other than superstar Salman Khan. The mass action drama also features Rashmika Mandanna and Sathyaraj in crucial roles. Sikandar has completed four days at the box office and is yet to enter Rs 100 crore club.

Sikandar Earns Rs 9 Crore On Day 4; Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore

Sikandar has maintained a decent hold at the box office in the last three days of its release. After collecting Rs 70.5 crore in the opening weekend, Salman Khan-starrer has fetched Rs 9 crore on first Wednesday.

The cume collection of AR Murugadoss' latest directorial now stands at Rs 79.5 crore net in India.

Sikandar's box office performance is being affected by mixed to poor word of mouth. Nevertheless, the mass action drama also featuring Rashmika Mandanna is eyeing to touch Rs 100 crore. It can achieve this feat if it can hold well over the second weekend and there after.

Day-Wise Net India Collections Of Sikandar Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 25 crore Day 2 Rs 27 crore Day 3 Rs 18.5 crore Day 4 Rs 9 crore Total Rs 79.5 crore

More About Sikandar

Sikandar is backed by the banners of Salman Khan Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It marks Salman Khan's first collaboration with Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss who has delivered a blockbuster movie, Ghajini in Bollywood.

Moreover, Sikandar is Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first movie together. Rashmika has given blockbusters like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhaava in recent times.

It marks Salman's theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. While the superstar appeared in movies like Singham Again and Baby John last year, he was last seen as a lead in Tiger 3 in 2023.

Sikandar In Cinemas

