Sanju Weds Geetha 2 Final Box Office Update: Kannada romantic drama ends theatrical run after lousy week 1

Sanju Weds Geetha 2, starring Srinagara Kitty and Rachita Ram in lead roles, along with Chetan Chandra and Ragini Dwivedi in cameo appearances, has curtailed its theatrical run on a disastrous note.

The Kannada-language movie, directed by Nagashekar, opened with a dull start at the box office. Further, it showed poor trends in the opening weekend, followed by a dire hold in the following days. Released on January 17, the romantic drama ended its theatrical run in just one week.

This is a disastrous result for a sequel whose original installment was a commercially successful venture.

Co-produced by Mahaanadi Creations, Sanju Weds Geetha 2 couldn't live up to the expectations and failed to impress the audience with its content. This became one of the major reasons for its disappointing box office performance. Had the movie received positive word-of-mouth like the original 2011 released movie, the theatrical returns could have been better.

Interestingly, the makers are now planning to re-release the movie by adding 20 minutes of extra footage. As per reports, the new version will undergo fresh censorship before hitting the cinemas again. A new release date will be announced soon. It will be interesting to see if it can hit the right chord with the audience.

Have you watched Sanju Weds Geetha 2 in cinemas? If so, then let us know your thoughts on the movie.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

