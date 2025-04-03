Box Office: Can Mammootty's Bazooka act as ROADBLOCK for Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan's historic theatrical run?

After meeting with an underwhelming result with Dominic And The Ladies' Purse, Mammootty is returning to the screens soon with Bazooka. The action drama, co-starring Gautham Vasudeva Menon, is expected to fare well at the box office. The question is- Can Bazooka put an end to L2 Empuraan's historic theatrical run?

Well, L2 Empuraan has already achieved what every upcoming biggie will dream of! The Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial will definitely slow down with the arrival of new releases. It won't affect the movie much as the Mohanlal starrer has enough time to climb all the box office heights and set new benchmarks.

The movie has already smashed the Rs 231 crore gross at the global box office in its opening week itself. The way it is performing at the box office, it has potential to even become the first ever Malayalam movie to gross over Rs 250 crore mark globally.

Moreover, a lot depends on the word-of-mouth and audience reception of Bazooka. If it manages to impress the audience then only it can emerge as a threat for Mohanlal's movie. Otherwise, Empuraan will easily face the new release and even set a much higher benchmark by the end of its theatrical run.

For the uninitiated, Bazooka will be released in cinemas on April 10th. It is not releasing solo but will clash with other Malayalam releases—Marana Mass, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and others. Tamil movie Good Bad Ugly will also give it a tough fight at the Kerala box office. It will be interesting to see which of the above-mentioned titles emerges as the winner.

