Sikandar India Box Office 4 Days: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna's action movie faces significant drop on Wednesday; nets Rs 79 crore
Salman Khan's Sikandar collected around Rs 79 crore in its first 4 days of theatrical run in India. Check out the details.
Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the lead role along with an ensemble cast, continues its struggle after a decent opening weekend. The movie faced a significant drop on Day 4, soon after the Eid holidays.
Sikandar collects Rs 79 crore in 4 days in India
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar released on Sunday March 30, skipping the regular Friday release.
It took a good start of Rs 25 crore on Day 1. Further, the movie enjoyed another good outing, all thanks to Eid holiday and collected Rs 27 crore. It then added Rs 18 crore on Day 3, taking the total 3-day cume to Rs 70 crore net in India.
As per estimates, the movie faced a drop of 50% on Day 4 over Day 3 and could add only Rs 9 crore to the tally. The total box office collection of Sikandar reaches Rs 79 crore net at the Indian box office after the completion of 4 days.
Looking at the drops and its pace at the box office, the movie is heading for an unfortunate end. However, Sikandar will continue the golden streak of Salman Khan to hit over the Rs 100 crore mark, no matter how the movie is!
Day-Wise Net India Collections Of Sikandar:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 9 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 79 crore
Sikandar In Cinemas
Sikandar is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
