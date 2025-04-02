US Box Office: Recap through the blockbuster legacy of Final Destination franchise

In the year 2025, one of the most hyped movies and certainly the most hyped horror movie of now is Final Destination: Bloodlines. This upcoming Hollywood horror film is set to release on May 16, 2025. The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein with a leading cast of Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd starring in the film.

History of the Final Destination Franchise

As this much awaited spooky horror film is releasing soon, let’s take a look at the past of this scary yet memorable franchise beginning with its last installment, Final Destination 5 released in 2011. The film saw a box office success as it had a very low budget of just $40M post which it went on to collect $157.9M gross at the worldwide box office.

This popular franchise began in 2000 with Final Destination directed by James Wong which was a highly successful venture during its release period. Over the years, the franchise featured 5 movies with the last one being released in 2011 and the release of the sixth awaited in 2025, with a gap of 14 years.

Box Office Expectations from Final Destination Bloodlines

On the box office front, the franchise has obviously been very successful but the biggest success of the series came in 2009 with the 4th part of the franchise titled The Final Destination. It was made on a budget of $40M and grossed $187M at the worldwide box office, making for the highest grossing film of the series. The next part had a drop in its collection even though they both were made with the same cost.

As of the sixth part releasing soon in theatres worldwide, this Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein directorial has a good enough chance to be the highest grosser of the franchise. Judging by the film’s current hype after its official trailer was released, the film is carrying huge expectations among the horror movie fans worldwide.

If Final Destination Bloodlines is successfully met with positive reception to the fans, it has a high possibility of being the biggest blockbuster the franchise has seen in its over decades long history.

