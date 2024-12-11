Box Office: Sara Ali Khan Hit Flop Movie List

Sara Ali Khan, who hails from the famous Pataudi household, entered Bollywood in 2018. Sara has been a part of Hindi cinema for over six years. The actress has worked with famous directors including Abhishek Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Rohit Shetty, and others in her career. She is now collaborating with Anurag Basu for Metro...In Dino. Sara also has Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, coming up in the future.

Sara Ali Khan's Hits & Flops: Kedarnath, Simmba & More

Sara Ali Khan has had an average grosser, a blockbuster film, a superhit movie along with one flop in theaters. Let's delve more into her career.

1. KEDARNATH

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the 2018 film, Sara was cast as Mandakini Mishra aka Mukku who falls in love with Sushant's character, Mansoor Khan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the romantic disaster film secured an average tag at the box office.

2. SIMMBA

Sara then appeared in Rohit Shetty's Simmba later the same year. She was paired with Ranveer Singh in the action-comedy film. While Ranveer was cast as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, Sara played his love interest, Shagun. The 2018 movie emerged as a blockbuster during its release.

3. LOVE AAJ KAL

Sara Ali Khan was also a part of Love Aaj Kal (2020), the spiritual successor to the original film of the same name that released in 2009. Sara was paired with Kartik Aaryan in the new movie. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic comedy-drama tanked at the box office.

4. ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE

Last year, Sara worked in Laxman Utekar's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. The romantic comedy film featured Sara and Vicky as Somya Chawla and Kapil Dubey, a married couple from Indore. The 2023 movie turned out to be superhit at the box office.

Here Are The Box Office Verdicts Of Sara Ali Khan's Theatrical Filmography

Movies Verdict Kedarnath Average Simmba Blockbuster Love Aaj Kal Flop Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Super-Hit

Note: Movies like Coolie No.1, Atrangi Re, Gaslight, Murder Mubarak, and Ae Watan Mere Watan premiered on OTT platforms.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

