6 years of Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan celebrates debut film co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, says ‘Everything I am has come from that place’

Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with the 2018 film Kedarnath. She starred opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in this romantic drama. As the movie completed 6 years since its release, Sara dropped a special video celebrating the milestone. She also expressed that everything that she is is because of the place Kedarnath.

Today, December 7, 2024, marked the 6th anniversary of the movie Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a video that showcased her multiple visits to the sacred place. In the clip, a person asked the actress how she was feeling during their trek, to which she replied, “Outstanding.” The video showed her taking blessings at the temple.

It also had a voiceover in which Sara said, “The first time that I went to Kedarnath, I was not an actor. The first time I went to Kedarnath, I don’t even know if I was me. Everything I am has come from that place, everything I am. So much gratitude. Aur bas bulawa aata rahe aur mai jaati rahun (I hope I keep getting called and keep going).”

Then the video turned to her glimpses from her debut film, including scenes with Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the caption, Sara wrote, “6 years of Kedarnath. Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away… Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories.”

Fans showered love on Sara Ali Khan’s post. One person said, “Happy 6 years Of Kedarnath. Har Har Mahadev,” while another wrote, “Congratulations for completing 6 years Sara wishing you best.” Many others left red heart emojis.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film. In the caption, he stated, “6 years ago, our film hit the screens and stole your hearts! Take a trip down memory lane with us and relive the magic. We’re honored to have shared this journey with you!” Check it out!

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan has some exciting films in her lineup, which include Metro In Dino, Sky Force, and an untitled spy comedy.

