Box Office: Triptii Dimri Hit Flop Movie List

Triptii Dimri has become a household name in Bollywood after gaining the title of national crush of India in 2023. Her acting career in Hindi cinema boasts of theatrical releases of commercial entertainers along with movies released on streaming platforms. Triptii made her debut with Poster Boys in 2017. A year later, she starred in Laila Majnu, followed by a Netflix film, Bulbbul in 2020. After two years, the actress worked in Qala, which also premiered on Netflix in 2022. Triptii's other movies are Animal, Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 so far.

Triptii Dimri's Theatrical Ride In Seven Years

LAILA MAJNU

Directed by Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu explored on the famous folklore, Layla and Majnun in contemporary style. The 2018 film starred Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in titular roles. Presented by Imtiaz Ali, Laila Majnu failed at the box office during its original release. The romantic drama gained cult status over the years and was re-released in theaters in August, 2024. It then emerged as a hit at the box office.

ANIMAL

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal witnessed Triptii Dimri in a supporting role. The 2023 film made her gain popularity in the commercial cinema. Triptii was cast as Zoya Riaz, who has an extra-marital affair with Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay Singh. The action drama emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

BAD NEWZ

Bad Newz starred Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk as the leads. Helmed by Anand Tiwari, the spiritual sequel to Good Newz was released in August this year. The 2024 comedy film that explored the concept of heteropaternal superfecundation was an average grosser.

Advertisement

VICKY VIDYA KA WOH WALA VIDEO

Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released in October this year. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the comedy movie was below-average at the box office.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the latest release of Triptii Dimri's filmography. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, the horror comedy features Triptii as his love interest. The Diwali release has secured a superhit tag by the end of its theatrical run.

Movies Verdict Poster Boys Flop Laila Majnu Disaster (Original release)/Hit (Re-release) Animal All-time Blockbuster Bad Newz Average Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Below Average Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Superhit

What's Next For Triptii?

Triptii Dimri now has Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vishal Bhardwaj's action-packed film, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.