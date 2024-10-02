Triptii Dimri admits her ‘sense of freedom has gone away' with growing popularity; says, 'I am not free anymore'

Triptii Dimri took center stage with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor. Ever since then, there has been no looking back as the actress' popularity grew in leaps and bounds. Talking about her way of dealing with the growing fan following, the actress expressed that as much as she loves fame, her freedom has been taken away, and she doesn't feel free anymore.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Triptii Dimri revealed how growing popularity has impacted her life on a daily basis. She jokingly mentioned that she used to go to buy vegetables before the release of Animal. She noted the irony of how an actor always dreams of experiencing this day.

“One wants fame, but I love my freedom too. I love going for long walks. I love chilling with my friends without getting bothered about other things, but now that this has happened, things have changed. I'm not free anymore. The sense of freedom has kind of gone away,” admitted Triptii.

She stated that it is something she is still trying to deal with, as she loves her own time. Triptii recalled how she would spend a lot of time just walking on Carter Road and eating out. However, now she doesn’t have the access to do all of that. “I have to be very careful. So that is one part that I miss a lot. But other than that, everything looks very good,” she added.

Advertisement

In addition to this, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video actress further mentioned that this is one of the reasons she tries to find time away from the entire hustle and bustle in the mountains. She highlighted its importance as an actor, stating how it helps her better performance as an actor.

The actress mentioned she did 4 films last year, so she needed time to rejuvenate herself. She noted that one gets mentally and physically exhausted after interacting with numerous people every day.

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao. The comedy family drama film is scheduled to release on October 11, 2024, and will lock horns with Alia Bhatt’s Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina.

ALSO READ: CTRL: Ananya Panday admits she has ‘imposter syndrome’; ‘When I see myself on a billboard…’