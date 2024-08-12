Bad Newz Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer ends at Rs 108 crore

Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, has almost exhausted its theatrical run. The movie, directed by Anand Tiwari, ran for 3 weeks in the theatres and is now on the verge of counting its last days. The final cume of the comedy-drama stands at Rs 108 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Of which Rs 74.5 crore came from the domestic markets while the overseas territories contributed a sum of $ 3.9 Million i.e. Rs 33 crore.

Bad Newz ends its theatrical run at Rs 108 crore worldwide, nets Rs 62 crore in India

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Bad Newz had opened on a good note, thanks to its Tauba Tauba sensation and viral promotional assets. However, there was mixed talk about the film, leading to an average trend post the opening weekend. After earning a total of Rs 29.85 crore in the first weekend, the movie added another Rs 13 crore and took its first-week total to Rs 43 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Bad Newz saw tough competition in the second week with the release of Hollywood biggie Deadpool & Wolverine. However, it managed to add another Rs 13 crore and took its cume to Rs 56 crore net in India. The comedy-drama netted Rs 62 crore (Rs 74.5 crore gross) domestically by the end of the third week, where it has almost exhausted its run. One can't ignore the fact that the movie was incentivised from its fourth day for more than 7 days, which helped boost the business by a few crores.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer performed exceptionally well in the foreign markets, where it collected $3.9 million in its full run. Thanks to good overseas collections, the lifetime box office collection of Bad Newz reached Rs 107.50 crore.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's film ended up being a profitable project for the makers

The total cost of Bad Newz, including promotions and advertisement, is reportedly in the range of Rs 75 crore. The Anand Tiwari directorial turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers, as they had already locked a good non-theatrical deal with the respective streaming, music, and satellite partners. Moreover, the comedy movie also ended up collecting a decent total at the global box office, securing an average tag indicating a box office success.

About Bad Newz

Saloni Bagga (Triptii Dimri) is a chef whose full focus is to bring a 'Meraki Star' to her restaurant. She has no time to pursue any kind of relationship. She gets attracted to Akhil Chaddha (Vicky Kaushal) at a common wedding. Although she has no plans of being in a relationship, she decides to give it a shot by terming it as a trial period. The two start to talk and soon even marry one another. They eventually realize that they are not compatible and part ways.

Saloni then moves to a hill station and starts to work at a 5-star hotel, which can give her another shot at a 'Meraki Star.' She finds the owner of the hotel, Gurbir Pannu (Ammy Virk), to be very likeable and, most importantly, compatible. When a drunk Saloni sees a video of Akhil having moved on from their marriage, she wastes no time to take it to another level with Gurbir.

However, shortly afterwards, she finds her ex-husband, who has actually failed to move on, in her hotel room to surprise her on the occasion of one year of their anniversary. Saloni, being under the influence of alcohol, also sleeps with Akhil. After 6 weeks, she finds out that she is pregnant. She convinces both the men to take a paternity test, only to find out that they both are going to be fathers.

Saloni finds herself in a spot. Whom does she choose between the two men as her twins’ father? You have to watch Bad Newz to find that out.

