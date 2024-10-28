Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Lifetime Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri film underwhelms; Targets a Rs 55 crore finish worldwide

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and others is at the business end of its theatrical run. The movie is looking at a below average business of Rs 38.75 crore net (Rs 46.50 crore gross) in India, and a poor performance internationally of USD 1.05 million (Rs 8.50 crore gross), for a worldwide gross of around Rs 55 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Is Heading For A Rs 55 Crore Worldwide Finish

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was not expected to be a huge box office grosser but the historic reception to Stree 2, and the acceptance of the film's trailer raised the box office expectations of the comedy, significantly. Prior to the release, an opening of Rs 8-9 crore net was what was doing the rounds in the trade circles. It was also being said that it could grow by around 100 percent on the second day, courtesy the Dussehra holiday. All these expectations meant that the trade was expecting it to do Rs 90-100 crore atleast. That was not to be. The opening day number of Rs 5.50 crore and the nominal growth on Saturday made a mockery of the pre-release predictions.

If we compare the business of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with other Rajkummar Rao films barring films from the Stree franchise, and the supporting roles in bigger features, it has done decently. Naturally, since it released after Stree 2, the collections are seen as a bummer. Objectively, the collections are higher than Mr And Mrs Mahi, although lower than Srikanth. There is a growing trajectory of the day one numbers that the prolific actor can guarantee, and that's good news.

How Has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Done In Comparison To Dussehra Rival Jigra?

The comedy clashed with Jigra and put up a better performance. It managed to remain around 20 percent ahead of its competition, despite being the smaller film of the two. The reason it is behind the Alia Bhatt starrer on a worldwide basis is because of the overseas numbers. The final worldwide difference is around Rs 7 crore.

Like most mid-sized films that release today, it is a financially safe project with good non-theatrical gains.

What do you think of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's box office performance? How has it done with respect to your expectations from the movie? Let us know.

