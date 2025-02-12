Interstellar Re-release Day 6 Box Office: Nolan’s epic ADDS Rs 1.67 crore in India, Crosses Rs 16 crore Mark

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar continues its strong re-release run in India, adding Rs 1.67 crore to its box office tally on Wednesday. The collection was only 10% less than what the film made on Tuesday (Rs 1.85 crore). The sci-fi epic has maintained momentum, drawing audiences despite being over a decade old. With its breathtaking cinematography, Hans Zimmer’s haunting score, and a gripping dystopian plot, the film remains a cinematic marvel worth revisiting on the big screen for fans.

Originally released in 2014, Interstellar follows a team of astronauts led by Matthew McConaughey’s Cooper on a mission to find a new habitable planet for humans as Earth faces environmental collapse. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Michael Caine, with Nolan’s masterful direction ensuring an all emcompassing experience.

Currently, Interstellar is playing on both standard and premium screens in India, contributing to its robust performance. However, it will lose its IMAX presence to upcoming releases Chhaava and Captain America: Brave New World on February 14. This shift may slow down its earnings temporarily, but once it regains premium screens, Interstellar is expected to finish its run with an estimated Rs 30 crore in its kitty.

The film’s re-release success highlights Indian audiences’ demand for intellectually stimulating productions. The re-release was initially delayed due to Pushpa 2 occupying major IMAX screens last year, further fueling anticipation. Interstellar’s re-release performance is a testament to its enduring appeal and audiences' appreciation for thought-provoking narratives.

During its original run, Interstellar made $681 million worldwide, cementing its legacy as one of the most successful sci-fi films of all time. Even in 2025, its themes of love, survival, time dilation, and space exploration remain resonant, making it a timeless odyssey.

Interstellar India Re-Release Box Office Collections

Day Collection (₹ Crore) Day 1 2.70 Day 2 3.80 Day 3 4.00 Day 4 2.00 Day 5 1.85 Day 6 1.67 Total 16.02

With Rs 16.02 crore in its re-release tally, Interstellar is already more than halfway toward its projected lifetime gross.