J-Hope says BTS will 'quickly get together' to talk about future after full group reunion in June; know more

For the millions of BTS fans worldwide, the question on everyone’s mind is: when will the group reunite, and what can we expect from their eagerly anticipated comeback? As the members of BTS continue their mandatory military service, ARMY is left eagerly waiting for the next chapter in the group's career.

Jin, the first member of BTS to enlist, began his military service in December 2022, marking the beginning of the group’s hiatus. However, his discharge in June 2024 brought the group one step closer to reuniting. Following Jin’s return, J-Hope also completed his service, leaving the remaining five members: RM, SUGA, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, to finish their mandatory duties by June 2025.

As these key milestones approach, BTS fans are filled with anticipation, wondering what the future holds for the group. When will they release new music? Will they go on another world tour? These questions remain unanswered, but there’s a growing sense that something big is on the horizon.

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, J-Hope shared his thoughts on the group’s reunion and what BTS fans can expect moving forward. The full interview is set to air on April 29, but an exclusive preview, courtesy of Teen Vogue, reveals that J-Hope is filled with optimism about the group’s future. “I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service," J-Hope shared with a smile. “We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy.”

The excitement from J-Hope is palpable, and it’s clear that the members are just as eager to reunite as their fans are. However, it seems that BTS is taking a thoughtful, measured approach as they plan their future activities. While fans may be hoping for an immediate release of new music, it seems that the group wants to take their time to create something truly meaningful.

In March, HYBE CEO Lee Jae Sang addressed shareholders, stating that BTS would need time for both preparation and production before officially resuming their activities. He elaborated, explaining that BTS has reached a level of global success that requires them to carefully consider the next steps in their journey.

While this may mean that BTS fans will need to wait until 2026 for new music, this extra time is likely a strategic decision. By taking the time to reflect on their identity as a group and where they want to go next, BTS is setting the stage for a more refined, focused, and impactful return. This period of deliberation will ensure that their next musical phase is not just a continuation, but a reinvention that matches their global stature.

While it’s uncertain when exactly BTS will release new music, the news of their upcoming return has already set social media abuzz. Fans have flooded platforms like Twitter and Weverse with messages of support and excitement, eagerly awaiting any updates.

