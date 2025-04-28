Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 19: Naslen's sports drama plummets as Thudarum arrives; adds Rs 25 lakh on 3rd Monday

Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by Khalid Rahman and starring Naslen in the lead role, is holding up well in its third week. Though the pace has slowed down, the fire is still burning. The movie is heading towards a fruitful end after a successful theatrical run. It proved to be a big success for Naslen and the entire team of Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Advertisement

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 25 lakh to the tally on Day 19

Bankrolled by Plan B Motion Pictures, Alappuzha Gymkhana dominated the Mollywood box office for a straight two weeks. The sports drama witnessed a dip in showcasing in its third weekend; thus, collections also got affected. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 25 lakh to the tally on its Day 19, bringing the total cume to Rs 36.60 crore in 19 days of its theatrical run.

The movie will keep attracting the audience despite the blockbuster wave of Thudarum. The Naslen starrer is expected to stick to the cinemas for a couple of weeks.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Collections Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore Day 14 Rs 1.00 crore Day 15 Rs 0.70 crore Day 16 Rs 0.50 crore Day 17 Rs 0.55 crore Day 18 Rs 0.65 crore Day 19 Rs 0.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 36.60 crore

Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer:

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Fastest Malayalam movies to enter Rs 50 crore club worldwide; Thudarum takes 2nd spot