Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 18,000 tickets in top Indian national chains

Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn is stepping closer to his comeback in theaters with Raid 2 set to release on May 1, 2025. This much-awaited sequel is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and stars Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla in the leading roles. With 2 days left to go before its release, let’s see how this thriller performs in its pre-sales.

Raid 2 sells 18,000 tickets in the top national chains

In 2 days of pre-sales, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 has successfully sold 18,000 tickets in the top Indian national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - as of 10:30 AM on April 29, 2025, only for its opening day. Out of this total, the majority share of ticket sales is seen in PVR Inox.

With 2 days left for its release, the film still has time to grow bigger and make an even better total for Day 1. The franchise factor is attracting more audiences with time and hence, a good momentum is expected to build up in theaters on the film’s release day. A few of the film’s assets, like the teaser and trailer, have worked well with the audience; however, its songs didn’t receive much love.

Raid 2 opening day expectations

As per the trade expectations, Raid 2 should open nationwide within a net range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore, nearly double the earnings of its first installment, to be more precise. Even though the opening day numbers would be somewhat affected by the holdover releases like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2, this range would show a promising start for this Ajay Devgn starrer.

Additionally, several other films would be running in theaters on May 1, like Ground Zero, the Andaz Apna Apna re-release, and The Bhootnii. The three do not carry much hype compared to the other three well-performing films and hence would barely affect the release of this Ajay Devgn film.

The biggest hurdle for this upcoming sequel is the expectations of the audience from watching the prequel. If it does manage to exceed those expectations, then a big success is the limit for Raid 2.

