Shah Rukh Khan doesn't need to, but proves again why he is king of hearts; fan cries happily after actor fulfills her wish

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys an enormous fan base worldwide. His mere presence sends fans into a frenzy, even for a fleeting moment. Recently, while SRK was abroad at an undisclosed location, a female fan had the incredible fortune of spotting him as he stepped out of a clothing store with his manager and bodyguard. Overcome with emotion, she shared that meeting the King Khan had made her dream come true.

A video is currently making waves on social media, showing a female fan getting emotional after meeting Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, she expressed her excitement upon spotting the actor and asked him to take a picture with her. However, SRK graciously declined her request, politely telling her not to take the photo.

Later, the fan asked Shah Rukh Khan for a hug, and true to his generous nature, SRK obliged. He embraced her warmly, placing his hand on her head and offering her a heartfelt blessing.

Touched by his kind gesture, the fan couldn't hold back her tears, feeling both emotional and overjoyed. It's clear that Khan knows exactly how to make his fans feel special. After all, his success today is a result of not just his immense hard work but also the love and support he receives from his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also features Arshad Warsi, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Pinkvilla previously reported that preparations for the first schedule of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film have already started, with the actor set to begin filming as King on May 18. According to sources, the first schedule will take place at a studio in Mumbai, followed by international shoots in the UAE and Europe.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his debut at the Met Gala 2025. He will be donning a special outfit designed by the renowned Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exciting updates!

