KCON LA 2025: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi and Woozi, IVE, ZEROBASEONE and more to perform in first artist lineup for K-pop festival

K-pop fam — get ready to turn up! KCON LA 2025 is about to take over the city from August 1 to 3, and the lineup is so explosive you might need a front-row helmet. The Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center are gearing up to host some of the biggest and brightest stars in the K-pop universe, and the energy is about to hit sky-high levels.

Advertisement

This year’s first lineup announcement is packed with some of the biggest powerhouses in K-pop and J-pop. Leading the charge, SEVENTEEN’s members Hoshi and Woozi (HxW) are heading to the U.S. together for the first time, fresh from the success of their debut single BEAM and title track Same Age. IVE and ZERBASEONE will also be in the first set of lineup artists at the K-pop festival.

CRAVITY, celebrating their fifth anniversary, is ready to bring their unbeatable stage presence — nicknamed “Perfovity” (performance + CRAVITY) for a reason.

Japan’s standout rookie girl group, IS: SUE, prepping for the drop of their third single, Extreme Diamond, and superstar boy group JO1, fresh off their first world tour and a two-night solo takeover of Tokyo Dome, will both hit the KCON stage.

Rising sensation Izna, who snagged their first music show trophy with their debut single, Sign, is also joining the party, alongside NMIXX, who are currently dominating a global 20-city fan concert tour and even made history by throwing the first pitch at Taipei Dome.

Advertisement

P1Harmony, known for their edgy concept and dynamic performances, are about to shake things up again with their 8th mini-album, DUH!, dropping soon.

And of course, Zerobaseone, who stormed into the U.S. charts with their Billboard 200 debut at No. 28 (the highest rank among 5th-gen K-pop groups), will be there proving their global takeover is just getting started.

This year, KCON LA 2025 is rolling out the Klover’s Club Fair theme, and it’s all about bringing fans even closer to the action. The festival will light up with multiple stages, each offering a different vibe.

The Artist Stage and Meet & Greet spots, where lucky fans can catch their favorite idols up close and personal. Over at the X Stage, fresh new talent will get their moment to shine and win over new hearts.

And of course, the epic M Countdown Stage—inspired by Mnet’s legendary music show — will host the big, show-stopping performances. Full details on which artists will hit which stage are still under wraps, but one thing’s clear: KCON 2025 is about to be bigger, better, and even more unforgettable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Woozi reveal their ideal type of girlfriend to TWICE's Sana; find out