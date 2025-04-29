Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 12: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama will see growth due to Tuesday discount offer

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 12: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh arrived in cinemas on April 18, 2025. The courtroom drama is based on the book titled The Case That Shook the Empire. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film marks the spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). On Day 12, Kesari 2 is expected to witness the Tuesday discount offer benefit.

Kesari 2 is backed under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The historical drama has been maintaining a good hold at the box office currently.

As per morning trends, the Akshay Kumar starrer is likely to witness an upward trajectory on the 12th day of its release. The benefit comes in the form of the Tuesday discount offer, through which the audience can buy movie tickets at cheaper rates.

Kesari Chapter 2 is estimated to have a 10 cent boost on the second Tuesday from what it earned yesterday, i.e., Rs 2.75 crore. The makers had announced BOGO offers for the second Monday.

Centered around C. Sankaran Nair and the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 collected Rs 67.1 crore net business in the last 11 days.

Kesari Chapter 2 has been running parallel to Jaat, Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna's re-release. Also featuring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the courtroom drama will also cross swords with Raid 2, the sequel to Raid, and The Bhootnii, a horror comedy. Both of the upcoming films are arriving in cinemas on May 1, 2025.

After Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar has Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome to the Jungle, which are scheduled to be released this year.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

