Retro Tamil Nadu Box Office Advance Booking: Opening weekend looks bright for Suriya starrer, grosses Rs 8.80 crore in pre-sales

Retro Advance Booking Tamil Nadu Box Office: Kollywood star Suriya is currently going through a rough phase when considering his recent theatrical releases. But looking ahead, Suriya will be seen in the romantic-action film Retro, set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. With 2 days left until its release, Retro is currently in its advance booking stage, showing promising signs for the film’s opening weekend.

Advertisement

Retro grosses Rs 8.80 crore for 4-day opening weekend pre-sales in Tamil Nadu

The advance booking of Retro has been eyeing the biggest numbers of Suriya’s career right from its initial hours. With 2 days left before release, Retro has sold more than 2.5 lakh tickets in Tamil Nadu for the film’s opening day, taking its current Day 1 figure to Rs 4.80 crore. With time still remaining, the figure is expected to climb even higher and possibly overtake Kanguva, the current highest opener of Suriya’s career, on Day 1.

As for its opening weekend, the 4-day total pre-sales gross till 11:30 PM for this Karthik Subbaraj directorial stands at Rs 8.80 crore, inching closer to Rs 9 crore. Releasing on a Thursday, the following 3 days of its extended opening weekend show comparatively smaller but still strong numbers in their pre-sales. For Friday and Saturday each, tickets worth Rs 1.35 crore have been sold, followed by Rs 1.30 crore for Sunday. While the number of shows for the film on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are only slightly different, their pre-sales performance so far remains largely similar.

Advertisement

With this gross, there stands a high possibility that Retro can challenge Kanguva as the biggest opening-day grosser of Suriya’s career domestically and potentially outgross it. For the 2024 film Kanguva, it saw a final pre-release gross of Rs 6.20 crore and later a Day 1 India gross of Rs 26 crore. As the pre-sales figure for Retro already looks achievable, there is a strong probability that the final Day 1 numbers will be as well.

Watch the Retro trailer

Retro releasing soon

Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Retro will also see its dubbed versions released in Hindi and Telugu languages from May 1st onwards. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Retro Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj's film records excellent pre-sales of Rs 4.25 crore with 2 days in hand