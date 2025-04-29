EPEX becomes first all-Korean group in 9 years to hold concert in China after THAAD crisis

Get ready for an unforgettable moment in K-pop history! EPEX is about to break new ground with their first-ever concert in China, and it's a big deal.

On April 28, 2025, C9 Entertainment confirmed the boy band will hold their 2025 concert YOUTH DEFICIENCY at the MAAQUU X CH8 livehouse in Fuzhou, China. This concert will be a landmark event, as it will be the first time a Korean idol group has performed in China since the 2016 THAAD crisis (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)).

International artists, including other hip-hop groups, have graced China’s stages in recent years. EPEX’s upcoming concert marks the long-awaited return of a full South Korean idol group after a nine-year break.

The agency revealed that EPEX has consistently engaged with their Chinese fanbase since their debut. From collaborating with Chinese magazines for photoshoots and interviews to holding fan signings in Shanghai and Qingdao, where they received an enthusiastic reception.

EPEX has been dedicated to fostering strong connections with its fans. This concert represents a major step forward in their efforts.

The “YOUTH DEFICIENCY” tour kicked off in December 2024 in Seoul, and the group is now gearing up for performances across Asia. The tour will continue with stops in Macau on May 3, Taipei on May 24, and culminate in Fuzhou on May 31, 2025, where EPEX will make history with their concert.

The K-pop performance will inspire other artists to broaden their stage presence and open up new opportunities for other groups to grow and reach wider audiences.

As EPEX expands their global footprint, fans can expect more dynamic performances and exciting moments. Prepare for an unforgettable night as EPEX brings their energy and talent to the stage in China!

EPEX is a South Korean boy band formed by C9 Entertainment, consisting of 8 members: Wish, Keum, Mu, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang, and Jeff.

They debuted on June 8, 2021, with their first EP, Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety. The group's name, EPEX, symbolizes eight youths reaching their peaks, representing unity and growth.

Stay tuned for EPEX's more performance information in China next month, as they prepare to deliver an unforgettable experience for their fans.

