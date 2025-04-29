Rapper Vedan lands in trouble again over suspected Tiger tooth in his chain; forest officials launch probe

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Rapper Vedan is facing mounting legal trouble after authorities discovered what appears to be a tiger's tooth on a chain he was wearing. According to a Mathrubhumi report, the finding came during a police raid at his apartment in Kochi. Initially, it was conducted over a drug-related tip-off. The police had earlier seized six grams of cannabis from the flat, prompting further investigation into the Malayalam artist and his companions.

According to the report, Vedan told the police that the tooth was sourced from Thailand. However, the Forest Department is now stepping in to verify whether the item is a real tiger tooth. If confirmed, he may be charged under India’s stringent Wildlife Protection laws. These laws do not allow bail for offenses involving possession of protected animal parts such as tiger nails or teeth.

Forest officials from Kodanad had arrived at the Hill Palace Police Station in Thrippunithura to examine the chain. The pendant has since been seized for analysis. Along with the cannabis, the police also recovered Rs 9.5 lakh in cash and nine mobile phones. Vedan claimed that the money was earned as payment for a music show. Authorities are now probing the source of the cash in detail.

The rapper and around eight other members of his band had returned to the apartment on Sunday night after performing at a concert. When police conducted the raid on Monday, they allegedly found the group under the influence of drugs. The cannabis was reportedly placed on a table in the living room.

Following his arrest, organizers of the ‘Ente Keralam’ exhibition in Idukki cancelled his scheduled performance, citing his involvement in the drug case. As the investigation continues, both wildlife and narcotics charges may weigh heavily on the rapper’s future.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

