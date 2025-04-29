Joe Goldberg Turns into Ghost After Shooting? Penn Badgley's You Drops Surprising Alternate Ending; Full Story

Netflix’s hit thriller You wrapped up with Joe Goldberg finally facing the consequences of his actions, but the series almost ended very differently. In an interview with The New York Post, You showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo shared that the team explored several alternate endings before settling on the final version. One wild idea even included Joe realizing he was a ghost.

“Throughout the series, there was a shared belief among the writers and the creators that Joe wouldn’t get away with his crimes,” Foley said. “We came into the season knowing that we didn’t want to redeem him, that he would get his comeuppance, that he was going to face some of those whose lives he ruined. And most importantly, we knew he was going to be made to face himself.”

In the final season, Joe (played by Penn Badgley) ends up trapped alone in a cage, imprisoned after Bronte (Madeline Brewer) brings him to justice for the murders of Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).

The last scene shows Joe reading Norman Mailer’s The Executioner’s Song and receiving a letter from a fan wanting to become his next victim. Joe ends the series by saying, “Maybe the problem isn’t me. Maybe...it’s you.”

Foley stated why death was ruled out as Joe’s ending. He said that death was too easy. Instead, the team wanted a punishment that would force Joe to live with his loneliness and guilt. Foley added that they liked him not knowing the touch of a lover.

Co-showrunner Justin W. Lo revealed that the team had considered killing off Joe at one point. He said they explored many different options, including a version where Joe was killed by Bronte. Lo also mentioned an early idea in which Joe was shot, and the audience wouldn’t realize it until the final episode when Joe discovered he was actually a ghost.

Ultimately, the showrunners decided that having Joe alive, alone, and facing himself was the most fitting ending for the character.

