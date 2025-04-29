Did Manish Malhotra hint at Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan’s Bollywood debut? Star kid has epic response

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, is quite popular on social media despite not being in the acting industry. Her pictures and videos often go viral. Designer Manish Malhotra recently shared some stunning glimpses of Nysa in an ethnic ensemble, and it looked like his caption hinted at her Bollywood debut. However, the star kid had an epic response to the post.

On April 29, 2025, Manish Malhotra took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of Nysa Devgan’s ethnic look. She was seen dressed in a pink brocade lehenga with a golden blouse. Her golden jewelry looked exquisite. Nysa’s makeup was flawless, and her hair was left open.

Apart from her look, what caught everyone’s attention was Manish’s caption. It read, “Nysa Cinema Awaits You (heart emoji) @nysadevgan stunning in our #Evara collection handwoven brocade lehanga with intricate Embrodiery by Indian artisans.”

Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, who is close friends with Nysa, reacted to the post by saying, “Can’t wait for your debut, @nysadevgan.” The caption and the comment led netizens to wonder if Nysa was set to enter the acting field.

Kajol also left red heart emojis in the comments section. Nysa herself responded to Manish’s ‘Cinema Awaits You’ remark. She used multiple monkey-with-hands-covering-eyes emojis and said, “Might be waiting only ahahaha lyu.”

Other users appreciated Nysa Devgan’s look. One person said, “Gorgeous,” while another wrote, “Just like her mum.” A comment read, “I love her skin color. So beautiful.”

Earlier, during an interaction at News18’s Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol had opened up about the possibility of her daughter making her Bollywood debut. The Fanaa actress stated that Nysa had no plans to enter the film industry anytime soon.

On Nysa’s 22nd birthday, Kajol had shared a heartwarming wish. She said, “May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way. Love, love, love u my darling girl!”

Meanwhile, Kajol herself is looking forward to the release of Maa.

