Retro Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Suriya, Karthik Subbaraj's film records excellent pre-sales of Rs 4.25 crore with 2 days in hand

Retro, starring Suriya as the lead and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is gearing up for release very soon. The movie is among the most awaited Kollywood movies of this year. It is expected to have a banger opening as the Tamil flick is receiving an encouraging response in its advance booking.

Retro clocks an advance of Rs 4.25 crore with 2 days in hand

Backed by 2D Entertainment, Retro has registered a very good pre-sales of Rs 4.25 crore for the opening day alone. Co-starring Pooja Hegde along with an ensemble cast, the romantic action drama has sold around 2.40 lakh tickets in more than 1400 shows across the state.

With two days still in hand, Retro has a good chance to fetch a banger pre-bookings before hitting the cinemas. The movie is likely to emerge as one of the best openings of Suriya’s career in recent times. If the content clicks with the masses, the movie will see an instant boost in its pre-sales. The extended opening weekend pre-sales of Retro are on par with the Rs 7.50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu.

Retro records much better pre-sales than Amaran, set to face Hit 3 and Raid 2

To give a perspective, the Karthik Subbaraj directorial is showing better advance booking trends than some of the recent Tamil movies: Amaran, Raayan, Indian 2, Thangalaan, and Kanguva.

For the unversed, Retro is releasing on Thursday (May 1st) in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Besides its state pre-bookings, the movie is also seeing a good momentum in states like Kerala and Karnataka. It will have to face Nani’s Hit 3 in the Telugu states and Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 in the Hindi markets. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares outside its home turf, especially in Telugu and Hindi circuits.

