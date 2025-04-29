Ex-MADEIN's Gaeun sues 143 Entertainment's CEO for s*xual a*sault after being unilaterally removed from group

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Former MADEIN member Gaeun's side finally broke silence on the news of her being s*xually v*olated by 143 Entertainment's CEO Lee Yong Hak. On the morning of April 29 KST, the artist's side held a press conference, reaffirming the CEO's wrongdoings and informing of their next steps, as reported by K-media outlet Star Today. They filed a lawsuit against the accused and also mentioned all the events leading up to Gaeun's parting ways with the K-pop group.

The press conference was held by Gaeun's mother, Hanbit Media Labor Rights Center Director Kim Young Min, lawyer Moon Hyo Jung, former 143 Entertainment A&R team leader Heo Yoo Jung, Culture Solidarity Secretary-General Kim Jae Sang and activist Lee Min Kyung from Moms Politics. They accused Lee Yong Hak of summoning a minor girl group, MADEIN, and then verbally abusing and s*xually a*saulting Gaeun for three hours in October last year.

As per them, the incident was a violation of the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against S*xual Offenses, as it caused the then 19-year-old Gaeun "severe humiliation." After that, the CEO "admitted his wrongdoing and promised to step down and maintain a physical separation from the victim," they said. But later, he allegedly went back on his word and instead "defamed the victim with distorted statements."

They further accused the agency of siding with the accused and being "unreasonable and unfair" towards Gaeun. "143 Entertainment dismissed the accusations as baseless and removed the victim from her group without any prior notice," they mentioned. According to the Hanbit Centre, Lee Yong Hak's agency then unilaterally expelled Gaeun without any prior notice and forcibly ended her career.

Due to her situation, her parents "endured tremendous suffering over the past six months," they said. As Lee Yong Hak showed no remorse and even tried to blame the victim’s conduct for the termination of an exclusive contract with her, her parents finally decided to take things to court.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.