Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Emraan Hashmi's film expected to have better momentum; relies on Blockbuster Tuesday offer

Ground Zero Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Ground Zero hit the screens on April 25, 2025. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the lead alongside Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in key roles. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the action thriller has completed five days of its theatrical run. Ground Zero is expected to have better momentum today.

Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero has maintained a poor hold at the box office. As per morning trends, on Day 5, the Emraan Hashmi starrer is expected to witness better momentum, much thanks to the 'Blockbuster Tuesday' offer by PVR Inox. Cinegoers are likely to utilize the discounted rates of movie tickets ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 149 today.

This comes after Ground Zero experienced a customary drop on the first Monday. The action thriller earned Rs 5.7 crore in the last four days.

Ground Zero, which is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, clashed with the theatrical re-release of Andaz Apna Apna. Also featuring Zoya Hussain and Mukesh Tiwari, the film is also running parallel to holdover releases like Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh.

Ground Zero will now compete with Raid 2, the sequel to Ajay Devgn's 2018 film, Raid. It brings back Devgn in the lead role along with the addition of the new star cast Ritesh Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. Emraan Hashmi's film will also lock horns with The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and others.

Ground Zero features Emraan Hashmi as BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey, who leads an operation against terrorist Ghazi Baba. After this film, in Bollywood, Hashmi will be seen in Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 release of the same name.

Ground Zero in cinemas

Ground Zero is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

