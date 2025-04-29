Jamnapaar Season 2: Fans can’t keep calm as Ritvik Sahore and team begin filming for MX Player’s show; ‘Ab phir ek baar…’

The much-anticipated second season of Jamnapaar has officially commenced filming, igniting excitement among fans eager to return to the world of Shantanu "Shanky" Bansal. MX Player announced the start of production with a social media post, and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

The makers shared multiple BTS pictures from the sets of the show on MX Player's official Instagram and wrote, "Jamnapaari ab phir ek baar sab par bhaari padne waala hai #JamnapaarS2 now filming, stay tuned."

See here:

Fans were quick to chime in on the comments section. One person wrote, "Kab aayeg jaldi dates reveal karo, Can’t wait." Another fan added, "Very excited," while one person simply posted, "Can't wait."

Jamnapaar Season 1, which premiered on Amazon miniTV on May 24, 2024, introduced viewers to Shanky, portrayed by Ritvik Sahore.

The series follows Shanky's journey from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar to the corporate corridors of South Delhi, exploring themes of identity, ambition, and self-acceptance. The narrative resonated with audiences, highlighting the societal divides within Delhi and the personal struggles of its protagonist.​

The ensemble cast includes Srishti Ganguly Rindani, Raghu Ram , Anubha Fatehpuria, and Nandini Sharma, who are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Directed by Prashant Bhagia and written by Gaurav Arora and Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, the series is produced by Dhananjay Muley under Sunshine Productions. ​

While specific plot details for Season 2 remain under wraps, the continuation promises to delve deeper into Shanky's evolution and the challenges he faces as he navigates his dual identity.

The first season's authentic portrayal of Delhi's cultural landscape and its emphasis on familial bonds set a strong foundation for the story's progression.​

Fans have expressed their enthusiasm on social media, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Shanky's life. As filming progresses, updates on the release date and additional cast announcements are expected. Viewers can look forward to another compelling season that captures the essence of Delhi's diverse communities and the universal quest for self-discovery.​

