Hailey Beiber 'Hopes Everything Will Be Okay' Amid Husband Justin Bieber's Health Struggles and Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber is leaning into optimism amid swirling rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber and his ongoing health challenges. In a recent Instagram Story, she reposted a quote from @4amdreamy that reads: “There is so much power in believing that everything will work out.” This subtle yet poignant message reflects her commitment to staying hopeful during heightened public scrutiny.

The repost comes shortly after Hailey Bieber publicly acknowledged Justin during her acceptance speech at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24, as per PEOPLE. While receiving the Beauty Innovator Award for her skincare brand Rhode, she thanked her husband for "supporting this dream of mine from the beginning and for always cheering me on."

Justin Bieber recently faced increased media attention following his appearance at Coachella, where he was filmed smoking near his younger siblings. This incident, coupled with his emotional plea to the paparazzi to respect his privacy, has sparked discussions about his mental health. Despite these challenges, sources close to the couple assert that they are united and navigating the situation privately.​

Speculation about the state of Hailey and Justin's marriage has been rampant, fueled by social media posts and public appearances. However, Hailey has consistently addressed these rumors.

In a December 2024 Instagram post, she responded to a viral TikTok speculation with a message that read, “Me to all of you on the internet,” accompanied by a hand heart emoji.

Further dispelling divorce rumors, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that there is "no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy." Hailey herself spoke candidly in February about the challenges of public scrutiny, stating, “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one...It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy."

