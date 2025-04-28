Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 19: Basil Joseph's dark comedy approaches theatrical end; grosses Rs 10 lakh on 3rd Monday

Malayalam movie Maranamass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, is running in its final legs. The Sivaprasad-directed dark comedy has witnessed a major drop in its showcasing and theatrical returns after the arrival of Mohanlal's Thudarum. However, the movie recorded a good theatrical run and will wrap its box office journey on a positive note.

Maranamass adds Rs 10 lakh to the tally on Day 19; Cume approaches Rs 13 crore

The Basil Joseph starrer opened to superlative word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which helped it to survive even in a three-way clash scenario. The movie also gave tough competition to a relatively bigger movie, Bazooka, at the Kerala box office. Opening with Rs 1.05 crore, Maranamass collected Rs 5.95 crore in its five-day festive period. Further, it recorded a steady hold and stormed the Rs 12 crore mark in two weeks.

Maranamass kept on luring the audience but faced a major dip in showcasing in the third weekend as Mohanlal took charge with Thudarum. The movie raked in over Rs 50 lakh in its third weekend and gave an indication of its theatrical end. As per estimates, the dark comedy added Rs 10 lakh to the tally on Day 19, taking the total cume to Rs 12.80 crore gross in Kerala.

The movie is expected to end its theatrical run under the Rs 14 crore mark, somewhere close to the lifetime box office collections of Bazooka.

Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass are as follows:

Day-Wise Maranamass Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore Day 12 Rs 0.40 crore Day 13 Rs 0.35 crore Day 14 Rs 0.30 crore Day 15 Rs 0.30 crore Day 16 Rs 0.20 crore Day 17 Rs 0.15 crore Day 18 Rs 0.15 crore Day 19 Rs 0.10 crore (est.) Total Rs 12.80 crore

Maranamass in cinemas

