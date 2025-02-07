Box Office: Like Interstellar, 5 Hollywood movies that DESERVE a re-release in Indian theatres; From Shutter Island to The Social Network
From Shutter Island to The Social Network, these Hollywood classics deserve a grand re-release in Indian theatres, just like Interstellar. Which one would you watch again?
With Interstellar making waves in Indian theaters during its ongoing rerun, it’s clear that audiences crave the magic of experiencing celebrated films on the big screen again. While streaming is convenient, nothing compares to watching a cinematic masterpiece in a dark theater with amplified sound and larger-than-life visuals. Here are five Hollywood films we believe deserve the same re-release treatment as the Nolan epic in the country.
Five Iconic Hollywood Films That Deserve a Big-Screen Comeback After Interstellar
Shutter Island (2010) – $294.8M worldwide
Martin Scorsese’s psychological thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio is a mind-bending experience that deserves another theatrical run for both old and new fans. The eerie narrative, topped with a shocking twist, makes it an unforgettable film.
The Social Network (2010) – $224.9M worldwide
David Fincher’s The Social Network remains one of the best biopics ever made. Starring Jesse Eisenberg as Mark Zuckerberg, the film explores the rise of Facebook. Given how much social media has evolved over the years, a re-release could offer fresh perspectives on the inner workings of the powerful digital platforms that run our lives.
Pulp Fiction (1994) – $213.9M worldwide
Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction is one of the most influential films in history. With dialogues that remain relevant in pop culture and standout performances by John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson, the film has a massive cult following. A theatrical re-release would give audiences a chance to relive its brilliance.
The Godfather I & II (1972, 1974) – $250.3M & $57M worldwide
Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather and The Godfather Part II are cinematic gold. These masterpieces feature legendary performances from Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro—the ultimate trio of crime dramas. With a combined box office of $307.3M, these classics undoubtedly deserve another run on the big screen.
Catch Me If You Can (2002) – $352.1M worldwide
Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can is an exciting cat-and-mouse chase starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Packed with wit, charm, and thrilling moments, this true-story-inspired film is a perfect candidate for a theatrical revival.
With Interstellar proving that audiences cherish nostalgic theatrical experiences, these five films have the potential to create a similar impact and reignite the joy of watching timeless masterpieces in theaters.
Most Anticipated Big Box Office Hollywood Movies 2025: From Avatar 3 to Mission Impossible 8, Superman and Jurrasic World Rebirth