Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's comedy film maintains average hold

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Andaz Apna Apna, which was originally released in 1994, made its theatrical comeback on April 25, 2025. The cult classic stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon. Andaz Apna Apna's re-release has maintained an average hold at the box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna is regarded as one of the most celebrated comedy movies in Hindi cinema. On Day 5, as per morning trends, the 1994 iconic film is likely to experience a minimal boost in its business.

This is due to the Tuesday movie offer, which facilitates cine-goers to buy tickets at subsidized rates. The ticket price ranges from Rs 99 to Rs 149 every Tuesday only in PVR Inox theaters.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan-led movie collected Rs 15 lakh on the first Monday. Also featuring Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, it collected Rs 1.3 crore in the last four days of its theatrical re-run.

While Andaz Apna Apna has performed fairly so far, it was expected to score better in its second innings like Laila Majnu and Sanam Teri Kasam. Originally declared flops, these movies turned out to be hits during their theatrical re-releases. Rajkumar Santoshi's helmer also tanked at the box office during its first release.

Meanwhile, Andaz Apna Apna clashed with the new movie, Ground Zero at the box office. It is also competing with Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2. Raid 2 and The Bhootnii will join the list of its competitors, starting from May 1, 2025.

Andaz Apna Apna also featured Juhi Chawla and Govinda in special appearances. It is cherished for its rib-tickling comedy, melodious soundtrack, and iconic characters.

