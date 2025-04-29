Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar-led comic caper’s teaser certified by CBFC; find out duration and rating inside

Housefull 5, the next installment in the popular comic franchise, is one of the most awaited Bollywood movies of 2025. Ahead of its release in June, fans have been eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of the Akshay Kumar-led movie. It looks like their wait is about to end, as the film’s theatrical teaser of over a minute has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to the website of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a theatrical teaser of Housefull 5 was certified yesterday, April 28, 2025. It has received a ‘UA 16+’ rating, and the duration is 1 minute and 19 seconds.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 has many other big stars in the cast. These include Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Dino Morea, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

The shooting of the comic caper was wrapped in December 2024. The crew shared some happy pictures from their wrap celebration with multiple cakes. The caption read, “That’s a wrap for Housefull 5!”

Teasing what’s in store for the audience, it continued, “A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you!! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5. Directed by @tarun_mansukhani.”

Have a look at the film’s wrap post!

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Mark your calendars for its release in cinemas on June 6, 2025. The story is set on a cruise. An earlier report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that the film will be a murder mystery. Most of the cast will be treated as suspects, while two actors will be seen as police officers.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan. He played the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair. The film showed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and its aftermath.

