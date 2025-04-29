Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon's Japan concert gets cancelled after being postponed due to equipment shipping delay

Taeyeon's 10th anniversary concert, The ODD of TENSE, was scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20 in Ariake Arena, Japan. However, it got cancelled just two days before the event, greatly disappointing fans. It was particularly inconvenient because of the lack of an announcement in the artist's social media. Taeyeon also shared her frustration regarding the same. Following that, on April 29, her agency, SM Entertainment released an official notice, confirming the concert cancellation.

Advertisement

The Girls' Generation member's Tokyo show was cancelled last-minute due to delay in delivering equipment needed for the act. The information regarding the same was made only through external platforms like the Ticket Board website and the official Girls’ Generation Japanese website. Due to that, a lot of fans remained unaware of Taeyeon's concert cancellation, with some overseas fans even unnecessarily spending money on travelling long distances to reach the venue.

Through SM Entertainment's latest statement, they declared no possibility of the show being postponed to a different date. They mentioned, "Following the initial notice regarding the cancellation, we thoroughly explored various alternatives, including the possibility of rescheduling." They also attributed the concert cancellation to the unavailability of suitable venues on short notice and also apologized to the fans, as they couldn't find any alternative other than cancelling the show.

"Despite our efforts, due to challenges in securing a venue capable of accommodating the appropriate audience size while upholding the quality standards of the performance, we regret to inform you that the Tokyo concerts have been officially canceled, " the statement read. They mentioned being aware of the "disappointment this may cause to the fans who have been patiently waiting" for an update regarding the situation. The agency asked for fans' kind understanding regarding them taking time to thoroughly discuss all possibilities and finally reaching the decision.

Advertisement

Asking for the fans continued support, they assured that refunds will be provided to the ticket purchasers, if they fulfilled the necessary steps by April 30. Earlier, Taeyeon had criticized the event managers for their lack of thoroughness in checking the arrangements before the show and held the agency accountable for failing to provide adequate official notice.

ALSO READ: Girls' Generation’s Taeyeon calls out SM Ent over last-minute Tokyo concert cancellation; fans say ‘she’s definitely…’