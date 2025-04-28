Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 4: Mohanlal starrer family drama registers BLOCKBUSTER Monday; grosses Rs 6.90 crore

Mohanlal's latest release Thudarum has been storming the box office ever since it hit the cinemas. The family drama directed by Tharun Moorthy has turned out to be a perfect entertainer for the masses and classes in Kerala. Thudarum recorded another massive business day on its first Monday despite it being a working day.

Advertisement

Thudarum storms Rs 6.90 crore on its Day 4; records biggest non-holiday 1st Monday of all time

After taking a phenomenal opening of Rs 5.10 crore, Thudarum added Rs 7 crore on its second day. The movie witnessed its biggest day on Sunday by grossing Rs 8.20 crore and wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 20.30 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

As per estimates, the movie went all out on its Day 4 and established an all-time non-holiday first Monday record by clocking over Rs 6.90 crore. Interestingly, the movie witnessed a solid jump of 26 percent over its opening day on Day 4. The total cume of Thudarum now stands at Rs 27.20 crore gross in its home state.

The movie is not going to slow down anytime soon. The Mohanlal starrer has fetched a banger pre-sales from Tuesday to Thursday. It is all set to disrupt many records and set new benchmarks in the coming days.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum in Kerala:

Advertisement

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 27.20 crore

Watch Thudarum trailer:

Thudarum in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.