Good Bad Ugly Box Office Tamil Nadu 18 Days: Ajith Kumar starrer maintains GOOD hold, crosses Rs 145 crore mark by 3rd weekend

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, has been doing well at the box office since it hit the cinemas. The mass action drama met with positive word-of-mouth, which helped it emerge as the highest-grossing movie of the actor. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has wrapped its third weekend on a banger note.

Good Bad Ugly surpasses the Rs 145 crore mark in 18 days

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly continued its triumphant run on the third weekend, too; however, its pace slowed down with the arrival of Sundar C's Gangers. The movie entered its third weekend by grossing Rs 1 crore on the third Friday. It further witnessed a good jump and collected Rs 1.50 crore on the third Saturday, followed by a solid Rs 1.75 crore on the third Sunday.

The total cume of Good Bad Ugly has reached Rs 145 crore. It will keep attracting the audience for a couple of days and is expected to wind its theatrical run close to the Rs 150 crore mark at the Kollywood box office. The movie will face a new rival from May 1st as Suriya's Retro is gearing up to take charge.

Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu:

Day Gross Tamil Nadu 1 Rs 28 crore 2 Rs 14.50 crore 3 Rs 18.50 crore 4 Rs 23.50 crore 5 Rs 16 crore 6 Rs 6 crore 7 Rs 5.50 crore 8 Rs 4.50 crore 9 Rs 6 crore 10 Rs 6 crore 11 Rs 7 crore 12 Rs 1.75 crore 13 Rs 1.50 crore 14 Rs 1.35 crore 15 Rs 1.00 crore 16 Rs 1.00 crore 17 Rs 1.50 crore 18 Rs 1.75 crore Total Rs 145.10 crore (est.)

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.