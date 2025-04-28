Good Bad Ugly Box Office Tamil Nadu 18 Days: Ajith Kumar starrer maintains GOOD hold, crosses Rs 145 crore mark by 3rd weekend
Ajith Kumar's mass action drama Good Bad Ugly surpassed the Rs 145 crore mark by the end of its third weekend at the Kerala box office.
Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, has been doing well at the box office since it hit the cinemas. The mass action drama met with positive word-of-mouth, which helped it emerge as the highest-grossing movie of the actor. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has wrapped its third weekend on a banger note.
Good Bad Ugly surpasses the Rs 145 crore mark in 18 days
Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly continued its triumphant run on the third weekend, too; however, its pace slowed down with the arrival of Sundar C's Gangers. The movie entered its third weekend by grossing Rs 1 crore on the third Friday. It further witnessed a good jump and collected Rs 1.50 crore on the third Saturday, followed by a solid Rs 1.75 crore on the third Sunday.
The total cume of Good Bad Ugly has reached Rs 145 crore. It will keep attracting the audience for a couple of days and is expected to wind its theatrical run close to the Rs 150 crore mark at the Kollywood box office. The movie will face a new rival from May 1st as Suriya's Retro is gearing up to take charge.
Here's a look at the day-wise box office collections of Good Bad Ugly in Tamil Nadu:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Nadu
|1
|Rs 28 crore
|2
|Rs 14.50 crore
|3
|Rs 18.50 crore
|4
|Rs 23.50 crore
|5
|Rs 16 crore
|6
|Rs 6 crore
|7
|Rs 5.50 crore
|8
|Rs 4.50 crore
|9
|Rs 6 crore
|10
|Rs 6 crore
|11
|Rs 7 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.50 crore
|14
|Rs 1.35 crore
|15
|Rs 1.00 crore
|16
|Rs 1.00 crore
|17
|Rs 1.50 crore
|18
|Rs 1.75 crore
|Total
|Rs 145.10 crore (est.)
Good Bad Ugly in cinemas
