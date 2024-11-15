Matka starring Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Nora Fatehi recorded a disappointing start at the box office. The Telugu movie directed by Karuna Kumar remained under Rs 1 crore mark globally, which is so far among the lowest openings of Varun Tej.

Matka takes a dull start; Grosses Rs 90 lakh on Day 1 worldwide

Varun Tej is going through a rough patch, as his last few releases didn't taste any success at the box office. The actor was looking for his comeback with Matka, however, the movie turned out to be a big blower.

Matka could only collect around Rs 71.50 lakh on the opening day in Telugu markets whereas Hindi belt contributed a mere Rs 36,000. The total India gross, including other regional markets, is expected to be in the range of Rs 72 lakh. This is a terrible start for such a heavy budget movie. For the unversed, Matka is mounted on a production cost of Rs 40 crore plus.

Besides its lacklustre start in India, it couldn't lure the audience overseas either. The movie could only collect around Rs 18 lakh from the international markets which took the worldwide gross collection of Matka to Rs 90 lakh plus on its opening day.

Matka opens to mixed word-of-mouth; Will struggle at the box office

The period action drama based on a real life personality, failed to generate any curiosity among the audience with its promotional assets. Moreover, Matka opened to mixed to negative word-of-mouth which will curtail its business to a major extent. The movie is sure to face heavy losses, seeing its dull start. However, it will be interesting to see if it can show any legs over the first weekend.

Fans have to wait for Varun Tej's comeback in real sense as his rough patch prolonged with the terrible response to Matka.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

