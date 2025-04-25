Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer JUMPS on 2nd Friday; Collects Rs 4.00 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari Chapter 2 recently completed a week of its release at the box office. Led by Akshay Kumar, the film serves as a sequel to the 2019 release, Kesari. Also featuring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles, Kesari 2 is running in its second weekend.

Advertisement

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh collected Rs 29 crore in the opening weekend at the box office. Akshay Kumar-led movie earned Rs 4.35 crore and Rs 4.85 crore on the fourth and fifth day, respectively. On Day 6, it fetched Rs 3.65 crore in business, followed by Rs 3.50 crore on the seventh day.

Now, on Day 8, Kesari 2 has recorded a net collection of Rs 3.90 crore to Rs 4.10 crore, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 49.25 crore to Rs 49.45 crore at the box office.

Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore Day 8 Rs 3.90 crore- Rs 4.10 crore Total Rs 49.25 crore- Rs 49.45 crore

With a nearly Rs 50 crore business, Kesari Chapter 2 is moving ahead in its second weekend. Co-starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, its collection is expected to witness a huge spike on Saturday and Sunday.

Kesari 2 chronicles the life of C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British Empire while uncovering the truth of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book titled The Case That Shook The Empire.

Advertisement

Backed by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 is now competing with Jaat, Ground Zero, and the re-release of Andaz Apna Apna. The film, which serves as a sequel to Kesari, is also produced under the banners of Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 8: Akshay Kumar starrer to witness jump on second Friday; welcomes two entries