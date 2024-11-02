Matka Trailer OUT: Varun Tej dominates world of greed as ultimate ‘Ring Master’ Vasu in Karuna Kumar's directorial

Varun Tej Konidela’s next release Matka has been one of his most ambitious and promising projects ever. The Karuna Kumar directorial has piqued interest amongst audiences for more than one reason, and the fact that the actor will showcase three different looks has been widely applauded. And now, ahead of its November release, the trailer of the film is finally out.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Varun Tej Konidela dropped a post announcing the release of the trailer for Matka. Right from the first frame of the video, one gets a glimpse of the world of crime, greed, and money, and it is the exact same place from where the character of Matka, a.k.a. Vasu, rises.

Check out the trailer here:

Along with the post, Varun also penned a special note that offered an insight into the kind of performance one can expect in the film. He wrote, “In a game ruled by greed, only blood can pay the price. Witness the rise of a Vasu.”

Quite interestingly, Varun’s uncle and the megastar Chiranjeevi shared the trailer of Matka on his account on X (formerly Twitter). Taking pride in his nephew, the senior actor bared his heart out and appreciated the sheer versatility Varun has showcased all throughout his filmography.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Presenting the official trailer of #MATKA! Very proud to see your hunger for unique scripts & your versatility never ceases to amaze me, my dear @IamVarunTej & This one looks fabulous My best wishes to the entire team for the release on Nov 14th.”

Coming back to Matka’s trailer, apart from ominous sequences, action-packed fights, and befitting dialogues, the film also unravels a sense of history over the years, as its plot is based on the real-life story of a prominent gambler called Ratan Khatri.

Varun pulling off three different looks, which has been of key relevance, is the highlight of the trailer. From youth to middle age, the actor did complete justice to his looks and demeanor of the character.

Other than that, actresses Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary can also be seen leaving a mark with their presence and performance in the trailer.

The film will be released on November 14, 2024, and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mohanlal likely to return as President of AMMA after mass resignation? Suresh Gopi responds amid buzz of new members being elected