Matka Twitter Review: Is Varun Tej Konidela and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer worth your time? Read these 9 tweets to find out

Varun Tej Konidela and Meenakshi Chaudhary's highly anticipated film Matka has finally hit the big screens today, November 14. Despite stiff competition from Suriya starrer Kanguva, the movie is receiving a positive response from the viewers. If you are planning to watch this film in theaters, then do read these Matka Twitter reviews shared by moviegoers on social media.

A social media user lauded Varun Tej's performance in Matka and wrote, "@IAmVarunTej Career Best. Matka - 4.1/5."

Another netizen reviewed the film and wrote, "Except Dance.. Acting + Looks + Dailogue Delivery + Script selection + BAJANA+ fan's ... Annintlo Varun Tej >>>>>>>> CHARan. Mega Fan's rC badhulu VT ni encourage chesi vunte intha Proud feel ayina vundedhi."

Meanwhile, a social media user called the first half of Matka below average and wrote, "#Matka Below Average 1st Half! Run of the mill so far filled with cliched scenes that lack impact. Varun Tej is solid so far, and the period set up is done well, but the film is progressing in a very ordinary with nothing exciting. Need a big 2nd Half."

A netizen compared Matka with Kanguva and posted, "Sorry For #Kanguva Team. Coming from Us reports Very Bad. Congratulations for #Matka Team 💐💐 Inside Reports B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R."

"Loved the first half, especially the fight sequences, which are perfect for Varun!" read another review of Matka.

A day before the film's release, Varun Tej Konidela took to his X handle and wrote, "After months of hard work and dedication, Matka finally hits theaters tomorrow. I hope you guys like and enjoy what we’ve made. Thank you."

Check out more reviews below:

Directed by Karuna Kumar, Matka is a period action drama film produced by Vyra Entertainments in collaboration with SRT Entertainments. The star cast of the movie includes Varun Tej Konidela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Nora Fatehi in leading roles.

If you have watched Matka in theaters, then do let us know your review in the comments below.

