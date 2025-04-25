Mission Impossible Final Reckoning India Box Office Expectations: Tom Cruise starrer action film aims at BANGER start

Hollywood movie Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is set to release in India on May 17, six days before its release in the US. The Tom Cruise-starrer action franchise holds a massive fan following in India. As The Dead Reckoning marks the end of the much-loved franchise, the movie is expected to storm the box office in India.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action spy movie is likely to have a solid opening in the vicinity of Rs 15 crore to Rs 18 crore, as per current buzz. If received well, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will post an opening weekend of Rs 40 crore net in India.

The eight installment of Mission Impossible franchise has the potential to emerge as the highest-grossing instalment by surpassing the lifetime box office collection of MI7. For the record, MI7 had ended its theatrical run in India by minting over Rs 105 crore net.

All eyes are now on MI8's reception. It will be interesting to see how the Tom Cruise movie performs at the Indian box office. The high-octane action movie is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu-dubbed versions in India.

Here’s a look at the lifetime collection of Mission Impossible Franchise in India:

Mission Impossible: Rs 2 crore

Mission Impossible 2: Rs 7 crore (+250%)

Mission Impossible 3: Rs 10 crore (+42%)

Mission Impossible 4: Rs 46 crore (+360%)

Mission Impossible 5: Rs 54 crore (+32%)

Mission Impossible 6: Rs 80 crore (+48%)

Mission Impossible 7: Rs 105 crore (+33%)

