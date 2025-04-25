Andaz Apna Apna vs Karan Arjun Re-Release Box Office: Which Khan-duo film led the opening day?

The three Khans of Bollywood—Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan—have ruled the industry for over 30 years. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan never worked together, though Salman Khan shared screens with both of them in separate movies. Interestingly, after the re–release of Salman-SRK’s movie Karan Arjun, the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna starring Salman-Aamir has returned to the big screens. Here’s a comparison of both re-releases' opening day box office collections.

Andaz Apna Apna is the latest Bollywood re-release. The Rajkumar Santoshi-directed comedy-drama opened with a decent start of Rs 25 lakh. The Salman-Aamir movie became the sixth biggest opener among Hindi re-release movies.

In contrast, the Salman-Shah Rukh starrer Karan Arjun also took a similar start of Rs 25 lakh on its re-release day. The Rakesh Roshan directorial remained an underwhelmer in its second inning, all eyes are now on the weekend growth of Andaz Apna Apna. It will be interesting to see if the comedy movie can sail through a verdict-changing theatrical run.

Interestingly, Karan Arjun was a big blockbuster during its original release, while the comedy caper was a colossal flop in its initial release. Looking at the opening day collections of both movies in their re-releases, Andaz Apna Apna has a chance to show better trends.

Opening day box office comparison of Andaz Apna Apna and Karan Arjun in their re-releases are as follows:

Day Andaz Apna Apna Karan Arjun 1 Rs 25 lakh (est.) Rs 25 lakh

Andaz Apna Apna in cinemas again

