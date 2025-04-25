Top Re-Release Opening Day Box Office Collections: Where does Salman Khan, Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna stand?

Ever since the re-release mania took over, the makers have been trying their luck by bringing their cult movies to the big screens. Following the same, Producer Vinay Kumar Sinha re-released Andaz Apna Apna after 31 years in cinemas this weekend. The cult comedy drama, starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, took a decent start and clocked an opening of Rs 25 lakh on Day 1.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna secured the sixth spot among the top re-release opening day box office collections. The top spot belongs to Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer tragic love story Sanam Teri Kasam, which scored a phenomenal opening of Rs 4 crore on its re-release day.

Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah slipped to the second spot after the release of Sanam Teri Kasam. The mytho-horror movie took an opening of Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day. The third spot belongs to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The Ayan Mukerji-directed romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, clocked an opening of Rs 1.15 crore net in India.

Laila Majnu took the fourth spot with Rs 30 lakh of opening while Karan Arjun secured the fifth spot by minting Rs 25 lakh on Day 1. While the Imtiaz Ali-presented movie witnessed a verdict-changing run, the latter couldn't get much traction.

Here are the top re-release opening day box office collections:

Sanam Teri Kasam: Rs 4 crore

Tumbbad: Rs 1.50 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 1.15 crore

Laila Majnu: Rs 30 Lakh

Karan Arjun: Rs 25 Lakh

Andaz Apna Apna: Rs 25 lakh (est.)

Veer Zaara: Rs 20 Lakh

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: Rs 20 Lakh

Kal Ho Naa Ho: Rs 12 Lakh

Rockstar: Rs 7 Lakh

