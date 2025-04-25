Parth Samthaan Tamannaah Bhatia Retro, Ace Jewel Thief Jaat Box Office Ground Zero Box Office Unni Mukundan, Thudarum FDFS Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Superboys of Malegaon Jewel Thief

Top Re-Release Opening Day Box Office Collections: Where does Salman Khan, Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna stand?

Here's presenting the top re-release opening day box office collections of Hindi movies. Andaz Apna Apna took the sixth spot.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Apr 25, 2025 | 09:49 PM IST | 3K
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
Credits: Vinay Pictures

Ever since the re-release mania took over, the makers have been trying their luck by bringing their cult movies to the big screens. Following the same, Producer Vinay Kumar Sinha re-released Andaz Apna Apna after 31 years in cinemas this weekend. The cult comedy drama, starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Raveena Tandon, took a decent start and clocked an opening of Rs 25 lakh on Day 1. 

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna secured the sixth spot among the top re-release opening day box office collections. The top spot belongs to Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer tragic love story Sanam Teri Kasam, which scored a phenomenal opening of Rs 4 crore on its re-release day. 

Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah slipped to the second spot after the release of Sanam Teri Kasam. The mytho-horror movie took an opening of Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day. The third spot belongs to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The Ayan Mukerji-directed romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, clocked an opening of Rs 1.15 crore net in India. 

Laila Majnu took the fourth spot with Rs 30 lakh of opening while Karan Arjun secured the fifth spot by minting Rs 25 lakh on Day 1. While the Imtiaz Ali-presented movie witnessed a verdict-changing run, the latter couldn't get much traction. 

Here are the top re-release opening day box office collections: 

Sanam Teri Kasam: Rs 4 crore 
Tumbbad: Rs 1.50 crore 
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs 1.15 crore 
Laila Majnu: Rs 30 Lakh 
Karan Arjun: Rs 25 Lakh 
Andaz Apna Apna: Rs 25 lakh (est.)
Veer Zaara: Rs 20 Lakh
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: Rs 20 Lakh 
Kal Ho Naa Ho: Rs 12 Lakh 
Rockstar: Rs 7 Lakh 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

About The Author
Mohit Dixit

With a master's degree in mass communication, Mohit finds his comfort in the world of cinema. Ha...

