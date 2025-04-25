Box Office: Revisiting cop universe as Rohit Shetty confirms sequel of Simmba and Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty is currently one of the biggest filmmakers in Bollywood who targets the masses, and is also the creator of the iconic cop universe — probably the first-ever cinematic universe in India. After the recent underwhelming response to Singham Again on Diwali 2024, Rohit Shetty has confirmed the continuation of the franchise with Simmba 2 and Sooryavanshi 2. As these sequels come into development, let’s revisit the box office history of his iconic cop universe.

1. Singham

The cop universe started with Singham in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj — long before it became the origin of a cinematic universe. This Rohit Shetty directorial became one of the most memorable films of his career, along with being a box office success, collecting Rs 98 crore India net at the box office.

2. Singham Returns

The sequel to Singham, Singham Returns, was released in 2014 and achieved huge box office success once again. The leading cast of the film consisted of Ajay Devgn, with new additions Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amole Gupte, Anupam Kher, and Zakir Hussain. The film grossed Rs 140.25 crore India net.

3. Simmba

The second cop in this universe was introduced as Simmba, played by Ranveer Singh. This Rohit Shetty directorial also featured Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles and set up the three leads of the cop universe, with Ajay and Akshay making cameo appearances. It became the highest-grossing movie in the cop universe at the time, with Rs 239.75 crore India net — currently the second highest.

4. Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar entered the franchise as a lead with Sooryavanshi, released in 2021. This action entertainer by Rohit Shetty was a big hit and is also credited with bringing audiences back to theaters on a large scale. Also starring Katrina Kaif, Gulshan Grover, and Jackie Shroff, this action drama netted Rs 195.50 crore nationwide.

5. Singham Again

The most recent installment of the cop universe was Singham Again, released on Diwali 2024. It featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with some new additions to the franchise — Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. Though it is popularly credited as an underperformer at the box office, it became the highest-grossing film of the cop universe, narrowly surpassing Simmba, with Rs 240 crore India net.

