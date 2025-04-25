Box Office: Can Thunderbolts prove to be successful in India despite clash with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2?

The month of May marks the release of several exciting films from around the world, including Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts features an ensemble cast comprising Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and is helmed by Jake Schreier.

Thunderbolts also marks the end of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As this superhero film releases on May 2, it will face competition from the much-awaited Ajay Devgn film Raid 2 in India, releasing on May 1. Let’s analyze how the film might perform in India amid this clash.

Raid 2 vs Thunderbolts

Firstly, Raid 2 is the sequel to the already successful and well-appreciated thriller drama Raid. Among upcoming Bollywood films, it is one of the most anticipated, largely due to the popularity of its predecessor. The same can be said for Thunderbolts, except that it is part of a massive cinematic universe—arguably the world’s biggest—and not a standalone film franchise.

While Raid 2 features the well-known face of superstar Ajay Devgn, Thunderbolts doesn't feature many characters who are particularly popular in India, with the exception of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, who has appeared in several blockbuster MCU films.

Additionally, Marvel no longer holds the same sway over Indian audiences as it did during the releases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, or Avengers: Endgame. Their success was largely driven by beloved characters. Among Marvel’s recent releases, Captain America: Brave New World didn’t receive a strong response, partly due to the absence of Chris Evans as the titular character and also due to mixed word-of-mouth.

In comparison to Raid 2, Thunderbolts may have a tough run at the Indian box office if it does not receive positive reviews from audiences. However, if it garners favorable reviews from both critics and viewers, it could still perform well despite the competition.

Watch the Thunderbolts trailer

As for Raid 2, it is expected to perform decently, judging by the public reaction to its trailer. If it receives positive reviews, this Ajay Devgn starrer could earn significant numbers at the box office. However, if the reviews are negative, it may suffer a considerable blow from the release of the Hollywood film.

Overall, the fate of both films will largely depend on audience word-of-mouth. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

