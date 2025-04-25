Justin Bieber Goes on Another Paparazzi Rant as He Reminds Fans of Princess Diana's Death

Justin Bieber went on to blast the paparazzi in a new post after facing alleged harassment from media personnel. Following his post about cameramen chasing him on Thursday night, the musician shared multiple rant messages on his Instagram — the latest one being a reminder of Princess Diana’s tragic death in Paris, reportedly caused by a paparazzi chase.

Posting a picture of a lion, the Grammy-winning singer shared a lengthy caption, in which he also stated that he forgives himself, as well as those who have used him to exploit and profit from headlines that criticize him.

The new dad in town’s caption read, "I BELIEVE GOD IS MY LION.” The note further stated, "HELP ME WITH PATIENCE BECAUSE It CAN BE REALLY HARD TO NOT RIP THESE F—KIN GUYS HEADS OFF.”

The pop icon also claimed that there should be changes in the paparazzi laws while also calling him “no victim” of the situation.

The musician went on to state in the caption, "People have had to die cuz of this shit.” Reminding his fans of Princess Diana’s tragic death, the Peaches crooner revealed, "Princess Diana is the first that comes to mind, smh. We gotta do better. can we please make a change?"

As for the former Princess of Wales, the mother of two passed away in a car accident that reportedly took place in Paris due to the cameramen chasing her car. The late princess was traveling alongside her alleged lover, Dodi Fayed, who too was killed in the fatal accident in 1997.

The only surviving individual from the accident was Diana’s bodyguard, who suffered severe injuries and slipped into a coma for 10 days.

Moreover, in another post, which he shared minutes before the above-mentioned message, Bieber stated that he has been caught in the transactional nature of Hollywood.