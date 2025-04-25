Box Office: Prabhas' Raja Saab set for another delay? Will it miss the peak collections season?

Sometimes, it’s not about the storm, but the calm before it. That seems to be the case with The Raja Saab , pan-India's most celebrated hero Prabhas ' next venture, which has now quietly stirred up fresh rumors of another delay.

After captivating audiences as Bhairava and Karna in Kalki 2898 AD , Prabhas was expected to switch gears with this horror-comedy-romance, written and directed by Maruthi. Fans were delighted when the announcement came that The Raja Saab would offer not just one, but two shades of the superstar in dual roles. The cast of this highly anticipated horror-comedy includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, and others.

Advertisement

Initially slated for an April 10, 2025 release, the film was believed to be targeting the summer holiday window, a peak season when colleges are off, schools are shut, and theatres are packed. However, the silence around its promotions has raised quite a few eyebrows. As of now, word is going around that the release has quietly shifted to September 26, with a teaser expected to drop in May.

It’s not the first time a Prabhas film has faced shifting timelines or missed a prime release window. But when you're coming off a massive success like Kalki, which raked in Rs 979 crore worldwide, even the wait becomes part of the anticipation. Industry insiders believe that The Raja Saab might actually benefit from a September release if it misses the summer season. Whether it’s peak summer or pouring rain, Prabhas’ stardom has proven time and again that it defies box office norms. Audiences have shown they’ll queue up with umbrellas if needed, as long as there's a good film waiting inside.

Advertisement

So, will The Raja Saab miss the ripe season or simply create its own? With mystery swirling and excitement bubbling, all eyes are now on May, not for the release, but to see if the teaser of this horror-comedy will finally drop.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sasikumar and Simran's Tourist Family trailer trends on YouTube, raising expectations for May 1st release