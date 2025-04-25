Telugu Dubbed Box Office Analysis: Examining performance of old releases Chhaava, Empuraan, Officer on Duty and new movies Thudarum, Alappuzha Gymkhana

The Telugu audience, once selective about dubbed content from other languages, is now embracing films from Hindi and Malayalam with increased interest. As long as the content carries emotional weight and cinematic quality, Telugu audiences are welcoming dubbed movies in a big way. In the wake of Gymkhana and Thudaram 's Telugu versions hitting cinemas this weekend, let’s take a look at the performance of some recent dubbed releases in the Telugu states.

Take Chhaava, for example. The Hindi historical drama, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna , captured attention with its powerful narrative around Sambhaji's death and the turbulent Maratha-Mughal era. The Telugu dubbed version, though modestly promoted, surprised trade circles by collecting over Rs 18 crore. That’s no small feat for a film rooted in regional history.

Then comes Empuraan, the Malayalam blockbuster starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. While the film was a massive hit in Kerala, its Telugu version grossed quite low compared to the original. The Kunchacko Boban and Priyamani starrer, Malayalam crime thriller Officer On Duty, had a brief Telugu run and did not perform well at the box office, though it gained traction later on OTT.

Cut to this weekend — the spotlight is on Thudaram and Alappuzha Gymkhana, two brand-new Malayalam films making their Telugu premieres. Premalu actor Naslen K. Gafoor takes the lead in the sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana, which promises youthful energy and an engaging underdog story. The film has already grossed over Rs 30 crore in its original Malayalam version, making it a hot favorite.

Mohanlal’s Thudaram is a multi-layered crime drama starring Mohanlal and Shobana, centered around a missing cab — the protagonist’s sole source of livelihood. The nostalgic pairing, combined with strong emotional undertones, is expected to resonate well with audiences. Mohanlal, often referred to as "The Complete Actor," is known for delivering gripping thrillers like Drishyam and Pulimurugan.

However, it remains to be seen whether these two new releases will outperform their predecessors or follow a similar trajectory.

Telugu viewers are now more receptive to stories from other states, particularly when they’re rich in emotion and substance. Watch this space to see how Gymkhana and Thudaram fare at the Telugu box office this weekend.

