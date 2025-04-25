3 Telugu movies to watch on OTT this week, April 21-27: MAD Square to Guardian

Telugu cinema is here once again, providing a range of new films to watch on OTT this week. Here are the details to know more about them!

Telugu movies to watch on OTT this week

1. MAD Square

Cast: Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, Priyanka Jawalkar, Vishnu Oi, Sunil, Subhalekha Sudhakar

Where to watch: Netflix

Advertisement

MAD Square follows the story of a group of friends who studied together in college. Four years after graduating, they find themselves at a crossroads in life. In an attempt to cope with their uncertainties, they decide to take a vacation to Goa.

However, upon arriving in Goa, a series of unexpected events sets them off on wild adventures and fun-filled moments. The rest of the story explores how they navigate and overcome the challenges that come their way.

The film is a sequel to the 2023 movie MAD, a coming-of-age comedy set during the central characters’ college years.

2. Tring Tring

Cast: Ravi Mahadasyam, Deekshika Jadav, Snehal Kamat

Where to watch: ETVWin

Tring Tring is a Telugu-language romantic film set against a rural backdrop. The story, which blossoms through a landline telephone—standing apart from the fast-paced love stories of today—offers a unique and refreshing experience.

In addition to romance, the film also delves into family drama, friendship, and the formation of unexpected bonds within the village community.

Advertisement

3. Guardian

Cast: Hansika Motwani, Suresh Chandra Menon, Sriman, Baby Krishitaas Yaazhin, Rajendran

Where to watch: Aha Video

Guardian is a horror film that was released in theaters in 2024. Originally made in Tamil, the film is now available for streaming in Telugu. Directed by Sabari and Guru Saravanan, the story revolves around a woman’s fateful encounter with a mysterious crystal that secretly harbors an ancient spirit.

When a drop of her blood falls onto the gem, the spirit is awakened and begins to take control of her life. The rest of the film explores how the crystal grants her wishes—each one followed by sinister consequences.

ALSO READ: Rekhachithram Ending Explained: Asif Ali uncovers truth in haunting mystery with AI Mammootty cameo